WIAA celebrates 50 years since Title IX passed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX passing by hosting the first Girl's State Wrestling Tournament.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) wanted to honor the multitude of men and women who championed Title IX within Wisconsin by inviting them to Wisconsin's first Girls Wrestling State Tournament.
"The people we have here today are from really all kinds of walks of life," WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson said. "We have people who were coaching girl's sports before they were ever recognized in schools."
One Title IX advocate, Mary Blandino, has been an official for 49 of the 50 years that the WIAA has been licensing officials.
She recalled what it had been and felt like to try and pull games together in high school.
"We got invited to another school to play in a playday and I was so excited," Blandino said. "I said I'll get some teams together and we'll play in this playday. When I went to one of our instructors she says 'Well, that's on a Saturday, I'm not going any place on a Saturday' and I just remember being devastated."
Blandino wants today's young women to appreciate what they have but to keep fighting for what can be changed.
The WIAA will be celebrating Title IX through 2022 at various events.
To follow the WIAA through this celebration visit their website www.wiaaawi.org