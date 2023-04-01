 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
zones.

.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 930 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Winds continue to be strong, and our new week looks to have our next chance of thunderstorms

The Coulee Region has been quite windy, and that looks to be far from over. Along with winds, temperatures are going to take a different turn as our next big system arrives shortly. 

Meteogram Future Wind Gust TOMORROW.png

Winds Sunday will be strong especially in the afternoon, where gusts reach upwards of 30+ mph. By the evening, winds will decrease in intensity, but will still be enough to be felt while outside. 

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Even though it will be quite windy on Sunday, temperatures are going to be pretty high at 61°. This will be our warmest day for a little while as temperatures decrease into next week. 

7 Day Rain Graph Evening.png

As temperatures decrease, we will see an increase in rain chances. Tuesday is our main chance of thunderstorms, but we could see chances of rain and/or snow Wednesday and Thursday. 

After this system, temperatures will be on the rise once again. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

