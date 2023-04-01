Winds continue to be strong, and our new week looks to have our next chance of thunderstorms

The Coulee Region has been quite windy, and that looks to be far from over. Along with winds, temperatures are going to take a different turn as our next big system arrives shortly.
Winds Sunday will be strong especially in the afternoon, where gusts reach upwards of 30+ mph. By the evening, winds will decrease in intensity, but will still be enough to be felt while outside.
Even though it will be quite windy on Sunday, temperatures are going to be pretty high at 61°. This will be our warmest day for a little while as temperatures decrease into next week.
As temperatures decrease, we will see an increase in rain chances. Tuesday is our main chance of thunderstorms, but we could see chances of rain and/or snow Wednesday and Thursday.
After this system, temperatures will be on the rise once again.