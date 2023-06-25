 Skip to main content
Winds picking up a bit along with only a few breaks in rain chances for the work week

Only a few chances during the work week to enjoy the outdoors fully as winds pick up and rain chances move in.

Rain has not been going away and it has left the Coulee Region with plenty of water for plants, grass, gardens, and more. Even with plenty of water already, we aren't done just yet. More chances of rain are right around the corner with this week looking more wet than dry. 

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4kmxoafternoon.png

For tonight, we will continue to have chances of thunderstorms. These will end by around midnight, as storms clear out. 

Monday morning will see skies continue to be cloudy, but by the evening, we will end sunny. Models want some chances of precip before skies completely clear out. However, it looks like these chances are small and we will stay on the drier side. 

Wind Forecast - 4 Dayxo.png

Although we won't have rain, what we will have are pretty strong winds topping out at 20 mph. Tuesday will give us a break, however Wednesday will see strong winds return. 

Muggy Meter High Scale - 3 Day.png

While we have winds, we also will have a bit of humidity as well. Levels won't be dangerous, but with enough sunlight, you will feel it for sure. 

As with the presence of humidity, we will have a lot of presence of rain chances ahead. The Coulee Region might only have a couple days without any rain, but days with rain possible could have a few hints of sunshine. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

