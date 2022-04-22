Winona benefit concert for Ukrainian children

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A fundraising concert to support Ukrainian children impacted by war is set for May 1 in Winona.
The concert for UNICEF is at the Wesley United Methodist Church at 114 W. Broadway at 2:30 p.m.
Admission is by freewill offering.
Three local groups are performing. The Winds in the Bluffs is a clarinet quartet whose program includes arrangements of Ukrainian songs created specifically for the event; Female folk group Wildflowers; and The Kyiv Kombo! jazz quartet formed for this event.
There are also presentations by people impacted by the war.
Organizers asked that anyone who is unable to attend the concert can still help by making a direct donation to www.unicefusa/ukraine.org or sending a check made out to “FCC memoline: Café Congo/Ukraine” and mail to First Congregational Church, 161 W. Broadway, Winona, MN 55987. Café Congo is a social action initiative of the First Congregational Church of Winona.