Winona Co. declares State of Emergency after heavy rainfall

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Coulee Region was hit with severe weather on Thursday night into Friday morning. One of the hardest hit places was in Winona County.
Winona received up to four inches in rain which prompted a Flash Flood Warning that lasted until 2 a.m. on Friday.
Winona Co. Emergency Management Coordinator Ben Klinger said there were reports of wash outs, mud slides and even some cars under water.
The severe weather has prompted the county to declare a State of Emergency.
"We are looking at well over $100,000 damage here in Winona County," Klinger said. "We are going to be declaring a State of Emergency and asking the state for funding to help repair roads."
Klinger said it will likely take some time to repair damaged roads so drives should be cautious and pay attention to road detours.