Winona County authorities searching for missing man

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 65-year-old man.
They said that Thomas Mueller was last seen on Wednesday, June 22 on County Road 18 in the Utica area.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, it said he is thought to be on his UTV described as a 2019 or 2020 John Deere Gator 835. It has a full enclosed cab with doors and a dump bed.
Mueller often travels in Western Winona County or Eastern Olmsted County.
The described Mueller as a 5’8”, 170 lbs white male with dark hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing cream or gray shorts, a blue button up short sleeve shirt, and gray slip-on shoes. He is probably wearing a ball cap.
The sheriff's office is asking that people check fields and outbuildings for either Mueller or the UTV.
In the post, it said they've searched areas where he's been known to go. Staff from the sheriff's office, volunteers, and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter have been used in the search.
If anyone has information on Mueller's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Winona County Sheriff's Office at 507-457-6368.