Winona man living in Ukraine detained by Russian forces

STOCKTON, Minn. (WXOW) - Tina Hauser is looking for her son, 28-year-old Tyler Jacob, who was captured in Ukraine and detained by Russian forces Saturday.
Jacob, a 2012 Winona High School graduate, moved to Ukraine last November where he got married and was working as a teacher teaching English to the Ukrainian people.
Not long after the wedding in January, Russian forces began building up in Crimea just two hours away from the town of Kherson where Jacob lives with his wife, a Ukrainian national.
In communication with his family back home using mobile and web based apps, Jacob kept his mother updated on the situation as Russian forces moved through the region Kherson is in.
Late last week, Jacob told his mom that the Russians were gathering foreign nationals to relocate them out of the country.
Separating from his wife and her daughter, Jacob boarded a bus bound for Crimea. On Saturday, Jacob's wife discovered a Russian TV video showing Jacob processing through a checkpoint in what is believed to be near the city of Armiansk, Crimea.
That video is the last Jacob's family has seen or heard from him since.
Now Hauser is pushing to find him and has since contacted both Senator Amy Klobuchar and State Senator Jeremy Miller to see if they can work with the State Department to locate Jacob.
In the meantime, Hauser has established a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Tyler's wife as she has been unable to work since the invasion began.
That GoFundMe is here: www.gofundme.com