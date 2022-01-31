Winona manufacturer scoring big with Super Bowl gear

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - We now know the teams headed to Super Bowl LVI, which means that sports memorabilia production at WinCraft in Winona is ramping up.
“NFL is the granddaddy of them all. It’s the best event that we have no matter what team wins,” said WinCraft Director of Planning Dave Schipper.
It all starts in September.
“We get a style guide, we got to put our graphics together, we get a look the and feel,” Schipper said.
Things start to ramp up in January as the teams narrow.
“If a certain team wins, then we just will do preprints on that certain team which will actually win,” said WinCraft employee Marco Cavazos.
Cavazos works with decals and stickers.
Other domestic made products assembled include lanyards, towels, can coolers, pennants, and key rings. WinCraft will be shipping out products and will be in market starting Tuesday.
“Our towel will be on the field after the Super Bowl game. It's all manufactured in Winona, Minnesota,” Schipper said.