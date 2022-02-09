Winona State University celebrates Black History Month

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona State University marks Black History Month throughout February with educational panels and forums.
Through collaborations with clubs on campus and organizations in Winona, Winona State University (WSU) has planned a series of events to engage with Black History Month.
WSU has a wealth-building series that works with students on the basics of finance and will cover credit or paying off student loans.
In collaboration with the WSU Office of Equity and Inclusive Excellence and the KEAP Center, Our Voices hosts 'Young Gifted and Black' on February 16.
After the death of George Floyd, the university hosted a panel discussion between the university and the community.
"A lot of our faculty and staff didn't necessarily understand what a lot of our community members of color, as well as our white community members who have children of color, were experiencing in Winona," Associate Vice President For Equity and Inclusive Excellence Dr. Jonathan Locus said.
After hearing feedback from the panel discussion, WSU began looking to ways the university could be more inclusive and plans to continue the panel discussions.
Visit www.winona.edu for more information about Black History Month events.