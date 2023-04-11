 Skip to main content
Winona voters at the polls for $94M referendum questions

  • Updated
winona high school
By Kevin Millard

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Voters in the Winona School District are at the polls on Tuesday to vote on two referendum questions regarding improvements in the district. 

The two questions call for bonding $94.2 million for improvements across the district. 

The first question asks for approval to bond $72.5 million for projects including remodeling the district's elementary schools, deferred capital maintenance projects at the elementary and middle schools, and high school educational spaces. 

The other question would bond $21.74 million for a high school gymnasium addition, new locker rooms, and renovate the high school music area. 

If passed on Tuesday the tax impact would cost a $200,000 household roughly $21.17 a month. 

The polls are open until 8 p.m. A sample ballot of the two questions is below.

Download PDF Winona School Referendum-Sample Ballot

