Winona voters at the polls for $94M referendum questions

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Voters in the Winona School District are at the polls on Tuesday to vote on two referendum questions regarding improvements in the district.

The two questions call for bonding $94.2 million for improvements across the district.

The first question asks for approval to bond $72.5 million for projects including remodeling the district's elementary schools, deferred capital maintenance projects at the elementary and middle schools, and high school educational spaces.

The other question would bond $21.74 million for a high school gymnasium addition, new locker rooms, and renovate the high school music area.

If passed on Tuesday the tax impact would cost a $200,000 household roughly $21.17 a month.

The polls are open until 8 p.m. A sample ballot of the two questions is below.