Winter affecting blood supplies; Tomah Health plans two-day blood drive

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Demand for blood supplies is always high but fulfilling that demand during the winter can be a challenge.
Winter weather often adds to the difficulty of medical facilities maintaining an adequate supply.
"The winter weather has a significant impact on the blood supply in our communities," said Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill. "When harsh weather hits, we can't wait for it to subside to provide life-saving donations," Cogdill added.
To help with the demand for blood, Tomah Health and Versiti plan a two-day blood drive on January 31-February 1 at Recreation Park in Tomah. The drive runs from noon-5 p.m. both days.
Tomah Health marketing & public relations director Eric Prise said donors are encouraged to register for a donation time at www.tomahhealth.org. While the actual time to donate is around ten minutes, the entire process to donate usually takes about an hour.
According to Tomah Health, to participate, the person should be in good health, at least 17-years-old, weigh at least 110 lbs. and have a photo ID. Sixteen-year-olds are able to donate with parent or guardian consent.