Winter returns Sunday as rain turns to snow

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning and continue rising to 15.1 feet
Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/12/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Evening to
Monday Morning...

.A complex storm system impacts the region Sunday into Monday
morning with rain changing to snow during the day Sunday.
Snowfall amounts during the day on Sunday will be tempered due to
melting. However, as the sun sets and temperatures drop Sunday
night, the risk for accumulating snow will quickly increase.

The heaviest snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning is
expected to fall in a relatively narrow band, making predicting
exact snow amounts at a given location challenging. However,
there is increasing confidence that this band could impact far
southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin along and north
of the Interstate 90 corridor. Snowfall rates in the band may
exceed an inch per hour with total snow amounts of 6 to 12
inches-- locally higher in some locales--by the time the storm
ends Monday morning. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will further
reduce visibilities and worsen travel impacts. Travelers should be
prepared for impacts for the Monday morning commute.

There is still some uncertainty in how far west the heavy snow
will extend. Continue to monitor forecast for updates on this
spring storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches, however higher amounts of 8 to 12 inches of snow could
occur where the heavier band sets up. A light glaze possible for
Taylor County. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Winter returns Sunday as rain turns to snow

  • Updated
Time to bring out the snow shovels and snow blowers again, as snow returns!

Current Watches - All Typesla.png

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most counties in the Coulee Region from Sunday night into Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties in Iowa and Minnesota from Sunday to Monday morning.

Both the watch and warning are going to have moderate to heavy snow with winds reaching 25+ mph. Expect blowing snow and reduced visibility, giving way to hazardous road conditions. 

State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLYlamorn.png

Tonight, into tomorrow, we will see rain showers and possibly thunderstorms. These storms are expected to not become severe. 

State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLYlaevening.png

By tomorrow afternoon, rain will transition into a wintry mix. The wintry mix will quickly transition into snow by the evening, lasting into the morning hours of Monday.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - ALYSSAla.png

The nature of the snow will be scattered and have bands of heavy precip. Thus, there are areas that will have a possibility of seeing 8"+ of snow. Even though there are areas from models that show little snowfall, there is a chance of a heavy band of snow falling, increasing snow totals.

State - Winter Storm Severity Index- Snow Amount.png

Impacts looks to show that the I-90 and I-94 corridor will have higher snow accumulation.

Extended 3 Day PM.png

The other factor to snow accumulation and impacts is temperatures. Both Sunday and Monday will have temps rising above freezing, so if we quickly warm up, we won't see snow accumulate to much. 

Thus, we will continue to monitor and track the winter storm as it approaches. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

