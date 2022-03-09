Wis-DOT and Mn-DOT to make upgrades and add service to local railways

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has awarded nearly $32 million dollars to Wisconsin's (WisDOT) and Minnesota's (MnDOT) Departments of Transportation to make the necessary upgrades to add another AMTRAK rail service.
The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Intercity Passenger Rail Project will add a second daily passenger rail round-trip along the 411-mile corridor between St. Paul and Chicago.
The upgrades will also increase efficiency in freight service while reducing congestion for passenger rail service lines that follow the Empire Builder and Hiawatha Service route.
The federal funding is made possible through a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) grant program and it's funded at higher levels over the next five years under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Locally, the TCMC project will improve the La Crosse train station platform plus many other railway improvements along the route in Minnesota which includes Winona and La Crescent.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the new service, expected to begin in early 2024 or sooner, will add to the City of La Crosse's quality of life.
"The vision that I have for the City of La Crosse is to provide the highest possible level of equitable services for all the people within the City of La Crosse," Mayor Reynolds said. "And this additional rail line fits very neatly into that mission and into that vision for our city"
The TCMC project is expected to service 124,000 passengers within its first year.