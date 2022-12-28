Wisconsin AAA has an alternative for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the past 25 years, Wisconsin's AAA Auto Club has offered an option for impaired drivers to get home safely during the holidays.
During the last holiday season, Wisconsin's Department of Transportation reported that there were nearly 400 crashes involving impaired drivers in the badger state.
Those incidents killed seven people and injured almost 200 others.
Wisconsin AAA's "Tow to Go" program is a last resort option for impaired drivers who need a ride on New Year's Eve and shouldn't get behind the wheel.
According to AAA Auto Club Group spokesperson Mark Jenkins, "Tow to Go" gets your vehicle home safe as well.
"Find a safe ride, call a friend, have a designated driver, or use a ride sharing app," Jenkins recommended. "But ultimately, if you're in a tough situation and you're tempted to drive impaired, don't do it. Call AAA and we'll make sure you have a safe ride."
Tow to go is a free service offered by AAA for members and non-members.
Tow truck drivers will pick you up and tow your vehicle home safely.
In La Crosse, Don's Towing & Repair is participating in the program along with many other AAA certified providers.
If you need a ride on New Year's Eve, call AAA at 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO.