Wisconsin Challenge Academy begins 48th class

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Challenge Academy in-processed over a hundred young men and women for its first of two classes in 2022.
The candidates processed into the 22-week-long program through the facilities set up at Tomah's Recreation Park on Thursday.
Parents, guardians and family members gave their last hug before the students boarded the bus headed for the Academy's Fort McCoy campus.
Wisconsin resident teenagers considered at-risk of graduating high school ranging in ages 16 to 18 must volunteer for the free program.
Applicants can't be court ordered to attend nor can they have any felonies or be on parole or adult probation.
Many graduates consider the program to be life changing, but Deputy Director Keith Krueger said it's the first phase that's the most challenging.
"It's hard. It's difficult. And so they are challenged," Krueger said. "And we will lose approximately 20% of the kids the first couple of weeks. But, we keep 80% of the kids the first couple of weeks in a very difficult environment."
Candidate Alyson Vercimak, just shy of 17-years-old, chose to enroll in the course after struggling to stay in school which she hasn't attended since her Freshman year.
"I was going down the wrong path and heard of it," Alyson said. "And then looked it up and heard everything it has to offer and thought it'd be good for me."
Alyson's parents had mixed emotions dropping her off for the five and half month in-residence school.
"I'm sending my baby somewhere and I'm not gonna see her for how long," Alyson's Mom, Nicole Mientke said. "It's a scary thought not having her around but I'm so proud of her for making that decision to better her life and she's way braver than I am."
"After the things she's been through and she chose to do this, "Alyson's Dad, Ryan Vercimak said. "I couldn't ask for a better thing for her."
The curriculum is built around eight core components cadets must learn to graduate.
Academic excellence, physical fitness, leadership/followership, responsible citizenship, job skills, service to community, health and hygiene, and life-coping skills.
Although students will experience setbacks, the program moves forward with daily successes as each student sheds old habits and establishes new ones.
Graduating students have the opportunity to leave with a High School Equivalency Diploma and Alyson can't wait to get that accomplished.
"It's gonna set me up for everything when I get out," Alyson declared.
Graduation is set for June 25, for more information on Wisconsin Challenge Academy's next class, go to their website