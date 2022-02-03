Wisconsin Department of Health Services reiterates the importance of support for recovering addicts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds those who are affected by substance abuse about the wide-variety of support services available.
According to CDC data, the United States experienced a 28.5% increase in drug overdose deaths - 100,306, up from 78,056, between May 2020 and April 2021. One possible reason for the increase in deaths is the effects of the COVID pandemic.
For those concerned for family or friends, watch for behavioral changes such as seclusion or not going to work and events.
"It's not being accusatory to check in with them, and say 'Is everything okay' - it's just a sign of support and caring," Krupski said. "You know your friends and you know your family."
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) emphasized the importance of supporting those in recovery.
"It's really meeting people where they're at and supporting them at that point and time," WI DHS Director of Opioid Initiatives Paul Krupski said. "Not everybody is always going to be ready for treatment."
Krupski lists a variety of places that supply information and support for those affect by substance abuse:
- 2-1-1 or 833-944-4673
- www.addictionhelpwi.org
- doseofrealitywi.gov
- mentalhealth.gov
April 30, 2022 is the first of two Prescription Drug Take-Back Days where participating law enforcement agencies will host collection sites for prescription drugs and dispose of them properly.
