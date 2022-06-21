 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Wisconsin DNR encourages public to create pollinator habitats

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - June 20-26 is Pollinator Week in the State of Wisconsin, and the Department of Natural Resources wants the public to help protect their declining populations.

As described by the Wisconsin DNR, a pollinator is any animal which transfers pollen from one plant to another, aiding in the plant's ability to reproduce. 

Pollinators in the state include bees, monarchs, and other butterflies.

The number of pollinators is on the decline, potentially threatening many native ecosystems.

To support the variety of pollinating species, the Wisconsin DNR wants the public to create new habitats and limit the use of pesticides.

"The best thing you can do is, in your own yard, provide habitat. Whether it be putting in some native plantings that flower throughout the growing season...or leaving areas that are a little bit more unmanicured," said Jay Watson, an insect ecologist for the Wisconsin DNR.

For more information on how to help native pollinators visit the Wisconsin DNR's web page, "Saving Wisconsin's Pollinators".

