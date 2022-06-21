Wisconsin DNR encourages public to create pollinator habitats

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - June 20-26 is Pollinator Week in the State of Wisconsin, and the Department of Natural Resources wants the public to help protect their declining populations.
As described by the Wisconsin DNR, a pollinator is any animal which transfers pollen from one plant to another, aiding in the plant's ability to reproduce.
Pollinators in the state include bees, monarchs, and other butterflies.
The number of pollinators is on the decline, potentially threatening many native ecosystems.
To support the variety of pollinating species, the Wisconsin DNR wants the public to create new habitats and limit the use of pesticides.
"The best thing you can do is, in your own yard, provide habitat. Whether it be putting in some native plantings that flower throughout the growing season...or leaving areas that are a little bit more unmanicured," said Jay Watson, an insect ecologist for the Wisconsin DNR.
For more information on how to help native pollinators visit the Wisconsin DNR's web page, "Saving Wisconsin's Pollinators".