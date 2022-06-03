Wisconsin DNR waives state park entrance fees for Free Fun Weekend

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - On June 4 and 5, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is not requiring park admission fees, fishing licenses, or trail passes for visitors of state parks, trails, and waterways.
It the the state's Free Fun Weekend.
June 4 is also National Trails Day and the Wisconsin DNR says this weekend provides an opportunity to explore Wisconsin's natural beauty.
Some requirements will remain in place. State parks are only open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. If individuals plan to camp, they must reserve a campsite in advance. If visitors plan to fish, the 2022-2023 fishing regulations still apply.
A spokesperson for the DNR encourages safety precautions before heading to Wisconsin's state parks.
"It's important to make sure that folks are making sure that all of their equipment is up and running. They have safety gear in place and they are going to be prepared for when they go out and have fun this summer," said Meghan Jensen, Conservation Warden for the Wisconsin DNR.
In the La Crosse area, the public can visit Perrot State Park in Trempealeau. It is one of 49 state parks in Wisconsin.