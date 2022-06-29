Wisconsin DOT provides travel safety tips ahead of holiday weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin DOT is expecting a busy travel rush ahead of the 4th of July weekend, and is sharing safety tips for those preparing to hit the road.
Director of Transportation Safety David Pabst says obeying all the laws such as speed limits, keeping your phone down and keeping a designated driver on hand is important to keep everyone at ease. The Wisconsin State Patrol will also be out to assist with any and all incidents that may arise.
AAA predicts nearly 1 million Wisconsin residents will travel by vehicle this weekend, which would be the most since 2001. Gas back then cost $1.38/gallon.
As for anyone towing a boat or jet skis, Pabst urges that all guidelines are followed to keep both the cargo and passengers safe.
"Make sure that you are not following too closely to other vehicles," Pabst said. "When you're preparing your truck or car and the trailer you're going to be towing, make sure you're using the safety chains. All the lights are hooked up. Everything is working properly. So everybody can enjoy the weekend and get home safely."
Pabst also believe the best birthday present people can give to America this weekend is a report of zero traffic-related fatalities nationwide.
The Wisconsin DOT also wants people to be mindful of road closures and conditions throughout the state. Click here for a list of active closures and detours. You can also call 511 for updates.