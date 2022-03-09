Wisconsin legislation makes committing, threatening violence against healthcare workers a felony

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Incidents of violence against healthcare workers are on the rise.
Passage of Wisconsin Hospital Association-Backed legislation on Tuesday, makes it a felony to commit or threaten violence against a health care worker or their family.
Gunderson Health System said it doesn’t normally advocate for much legislation, but this one has actually been on their radar and has garnered national attention.
"This bill is now out there to really promote the safety and wellness of all of our healthcare workers and patients and there is always that caveat that we do have patients, with dementia and other known disabilities. This bill is not out there to look at them. Really if you go into the root of the legislation, anyone without capacity is excluded from this. So, this is people with the intent and the means to actually make harm," Clark Draxler, Clinical Manager at Gundersen Health System said.
The bill passed both the assembly and senate almost unanimously and it now heads to Governor Tony Evers' desk.