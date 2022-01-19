Wisconsin National Guard assists local hospitals and nursing homes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse County's Hillview Nursing Home collaborates with Gundersen Health System bringing Wisconsin National Guard members in to fill staffing shortages.
With the National Guard lending a hand at Hillview, they provide an opportunity to increase the number of beds for patients that require long-term care.
Hillview's Director of Nursing Karlie Hurlbert said "having the guard show up is allowing us to open an extra hallway at Hillview that has been closed for last couple of years."
Those extra beds will be used right away to relieve pressure at Gundersen's hospital.
Gov. Tony Evers announced earlier this week efforts to train national guard members as certified nursing assistants to help eliminate capacity issues at hospitals.
Hillview Medical Director and Gundersen Health System Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill said "The National Guard is being trained to provide nursing assistance to these patients which is a critical really important part of ongoing medical care in a long term setting."
The typical training duration for certified nursing assistants is 75 hours. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, necessary adjustments were made.
"There's a waiver in place right now because of the national emergency that allows them to work with just 16 hours of training completed," Karlie Hulbert continued. "And then they can finish up those addition hours while they're working and that's allowing us to get them in and going right away."
The Hillview Nursing Home and Gundersen Health System are appreciative of those servicemembers coming to assist their medical staff during the high surge in Covid-19 cases
Dr. Cogbill expressed, "we feel so grateful and excited about this opportunity to be able to bring all of these forces together for the good of our patients and the community."