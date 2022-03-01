Wisconsin officials urge flood safety as meteorological spring kicks off

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared February 28 through March 4 'Flood Safety Awareness Week' to encourage residents to be prepared for potential flooding.
Tuesday is the start of meteorological spring, and with the warmer temperatures comes snow melt. That, combined with heavy rainfall, can lead to flooding.
Being prepared and knowing how to stay safe will help you and your loved ones before, during, and after a flood.
Many people underestimate the power of water.
According to Wisconsin Emergency Management Public Information Officer Katie Rousonelos, just six inches of water can carry away a person, and 12 inches can carry away a car. Cleaning out gutters and elevating utilities are two good ways to keep flood waters out of your home.
Rousonelos adds that, since 2010, more than a dozen people in the state of Wisconsin have lost their lives during flooding.
"You just need to kind of watch the conditions. Listen for potential flood warnings. If you have ways to move property out of areas that typically flood, you know you're going to save yourself some grief and expense, of course, and then maybe most importantly, is to never cross high water," said NWS La Crosse Meteorologist In Charge Todd Shea.
Shea says the overall risk of flooding this spring is near or slightly below average for the Coulee Region due to drier conditions.
You can visit here for more information on how to prepare for flooding.