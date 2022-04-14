Wisconsin Supreme Court ends suit over Monroe County wetlands

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court turns down a petition from a Georgia timber company that wanted to build a frac sand operation in protected wetlands in Monroe County.
The court issued its denial against Meteor Timber, LLC. on Wednesday.
They were sued in 2018 by Clean Wisconsin, an environmental group and other groups to block the DNR issuance of a permit to allow the construction of the processing and loading facility by Meteor Timber.
In December 2021, an appeals court upheld a lower court ruling from Monroe County in 2020 that blocked the DNR permit. Meteor Timber took the case to the Supreme Court but was denied in its appeal.
Wednesday's ruling is seen as the end of the case.
“This is a permit that never should have been issued in the first place. This company’s application to fill valuable wetlands did not meet the standards that every other business and individual must meet,” said Clean Wisconsin staff attorney Evan Feinauer. “Meteor Timber obviously knew this, because it sought to have special legislation pushed through without notice or debate that would have exempted its project from the permitting process altogether. Fortunately, that effort failed. Permits to impact natural resources should only be issued when rigorous standards are met, and not because a business has powerful and well-connected lobbyists.”