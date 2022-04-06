Wisconsin Tavern League donates $30,000 to local Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of the Wisconsin Tavern League are in La Crosse this week for a statewide convention.
On Wednesday morning, the league donated $30,000 to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial project happening at Veterans Freedom Park in La Crosse.
The project's leader said the wall is meant to improve the park and show all veterans that they are appreciated.
"Especially our Vietnam veterans because when they came back home, they were mistreated, were not allowed in Legions, they were VFWs," Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Project Leader Jordan Briskey said. "So, this is kind of a welcome home project."
Briskey said the wall is separated into 25 pieces with the names of Wisconsin service members that were killed in action during the Vietnam War.