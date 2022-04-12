Wisconsin utility moratorium ending on April 15

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW) - Winter utility moratoriums are on April 15 and utility companies want to make sure customers aren't left without service.
The moratorium runs from November 1-April 15 to protect residential energy customers from losing their electric or gas service during the winter months.
There are options if customers aren't able to pay.
“We understand that customers occasionally face challenges paying their bills, so we are here to work with them to find payment plans that meet their needs,” said Nora Lindgren, Senior Manager, Customer Policy and Assistance. “Local nonprofit organizations and community action programs can also provide financial assistance. Funds are still available, so we want customers taking advantage of these programs.”
The state offers the Wisconsin Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP). Information on that program can be found by calling 1-800-432-8947 (HEATWIS).
To get more information on energy assistance, affordability programs, payment options, and energy saving tips, customers can go to XcelEnergy.com or call 1-800-895-4999.