Wisconsin wildlife officials hopeful for strong duck hunting season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's duck hunting season begins Saturday in the northern part of the state. In our area, the Southern Zone, duck hunting will begin next Saturday, Oct. 1.
Wildlife officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said they expect a good turn out for opening day. According to the DNR, there was strong bird production in our area and good wetland conditions for birds to nest this year.
Still, officials said they have some lingering concerns over Avian Influenza cases that have been popping up again this Fall.
"Don't approach a sick looking bird or a dead bird that doesn't show signs of having been shot or harvested," Game Bird Ecologist with the WI DNR Taylor Finger said. "And if you do see any cases of that, please report it to the local biologist or your wildlife health folks."
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin DNR held a webinar to encourage people to give hunting a try. Finger said waterfowl hunting could be the perfect place to start.
"Waterfowl hunting is one of those that is relatively intimidating because you don't have a dog, you don't have decoys or you don't have a boat. You kind of feel like you are out of place," Finger said. "But the waterfowl community is really all encompassing and they want to take people out."
The DNR reminds hunters to always treat their firearm as if it is loaded and always wear a life jacket when hunting on or near bodies of water.
For more information on duck hunting and regulations visit the Wisconsin DNR's website.