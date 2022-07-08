Wisconsin's Supreme Court makes ban on ballot drop-off boxes permanent

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Absentee voters now only have two options for returning their ballots to the clerk's elections office; in-person or by mail.
In a 4-3 decision on Friday, Wisconsin's Supreme Court formalized the ban on absentee ballot drop boxes permanently saying they can no longer be used for state elections.
Also in the ruling, the court said absentee ballots can only be returned to elections offices. And only the voter or their designated certified agent can deliver the ballot.
This, in addition to mailing a signed and witnessed ballot, is now the only way for registered voters to have their vote counted in Wisconsin.
Clerks across the state will make the necessary changes to meet the new requirements, but for most, those changes have already been in place since the last election.
"Now that it's final we'll just move forward, make sure all these are solidified, that everyone is following the rules and nothing's really gonna change," La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said. "We'll do a lot of voter outreach to make sure they're aware of what's going on but this is how we handled it in April and so nothing's really changing in how we're going to proceed with this August and future elections."
Smaller municipalities, that may operate with limited hours, might need to still use drop boxes for payments or other resident correspondence but will have to put up signs or labels prohibiting ballots.
La Crosse County was already ahead of the game before Friday's decision.
"In La Crosse County, the only drop boxes we had were drop boxes that were outside city, town and village halls so there weren't drop boxes over on main street or anywhere else," Dankmeyer said. "That was the only locations we had them so there's no drop boxes that we need to go pick up and take care of or close off."
Dankmeyer added that the easiest way for people who are unable to hand-deliver their absentee ballot is to mail it back to the clerk's office using the provided instructions.
For Wisconsin's August 9 primary election, Dankmeyer said all requested absentee ballots from her office were mailed out June 23.
More information on voting absentee can be found on the County's website by clicking HERE.