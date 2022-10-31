WisDOT, MnDOT seek public input on new railroad improvement project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The public can provide input on the upcoming Twin City-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project, paving the way for a second, daily Amtrak route.
Two public involvement meetings will help crews design plans for the upcoming project. These meetings are set for Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2.
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation hosts the first meeting at Moxie's Hotel at 1835 Rose Street in La Crosse, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
The second session is in Winona on Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input at Sobieski Park Lodge at 965 East Seventh Street in Winona, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
The public will learn of the $52 million multi-state project expanding railroad infrastructure in corridors, such as the rail lines in La Crosse where $6.2 million of those funds will go.
Improvements of current rail lines will seek to improve scheduling and wait times amid a rise in passengers between major cities.
"Studies have shown that there is a demand for people, a lot of people are riding the train between Chicago and the Twin Cities," said Lisa Stern, Chief of Railroads and Harbors with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
When asked about funding for the project, Stern stated the majority of funds will come from federal grants and Amtrak.
Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and finish in 2025.