World War II veteran takes on Freedom Honor Flight

  • Updated
WASHINGTON D.C. (WXOW) - Eugene George served in the Pacific during World War II. 

The 94-year-old was the first WWII veteran to attend Freedom Honor Flight in several trips due to COVID-19. George was joined by some of his family for the day. 

He served from 1945-1947 in the Navy. Eugene helped operate the boats that would bring soldiers home from battle. 

George took time to reflect at the World War II Memorial. 

He told News 19 at the end of the trip that he was looking forward to getting some good rest after the big day. 

