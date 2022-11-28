WSU aides students with basic needs insecurities

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- As student needs insecurities rise, Winona State University (WSU) has created the resources to meet those needs.
A survey done in 2021 by the Institute of Education Sciences found that nationally, 51% of college students have faced food insecurity and 45% have experienced unstable housing.
WSU is seeing students lack some of those basic needs according to WSU Basic Needs Coordinator and TRIO Student Support Services Academic Advisor Karen Stoltz.
"The challenges can include housing concerns, food insecurity, transportation concerns, childcare concerns, access to legal resources and employment opportunities," Stoltz said.
Campus Officials said that everyday high prices and lingering effects of the pandemic are some of the leading reasons students' needs aren't being met.
"I definitely noticed mental health being one of them. I think the pandemic showed us how important that is and how detrimental to your well-being," WSU Student Senate President Malorie Olson said. "Along with food insecurity, I think students realized like 'Wow, I really do need this'."
Warrior Cupboard Coordinator and Professor of Sociology Aurea Osgood said the university has always tried to meet the needs of its students.
"There's a lot of resources on campus, including TRIO, access services, the mental health counseling in our Wellness Center on campus," Osgood said. "We've got peer advocates for gender-based violence as well. Then resources like the Warrior Cupboard."
The University and students alike work to help one another through community partnerships, food drives and clothing drives, as meeting the most basic needs is crucial to the success of students.
"Without food our students are not paying attention in the classroom. They can't be successful academically which inhibits their ability to be successful after graduation," Osgood said. "Food is the basic need, the bottom of the hierarchy. Without that, we have nothing else and so this is such an easy way for us to help students get them over that focus hurdle, make sure they have the basic sustenance in order to be successful moving forward."
She adds that the Warrior Cupboard accepts donations including food, sanitary items, baby products and monetary donations.
Another resource available to students in the Minnesota State System is a partnership with United Way 211. It's available 24 hours a day by call or text while being free and confidential to provide resources and information about receiving basic needs.