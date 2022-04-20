WTC dedicates new space for interior design program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College is celebrating a new space to help interior design students.
The new state of the art classroom is possible in part, because of a major contribution from the Ronald and Joyce Wanek Foundation.
Joyce is a 1979 graduate of an earlier interior design program offered by Western.
Her husband Ronald is the founder and chair of Ashley Furniture.
Through a statement from Western, Joyce said, "It has been such an honor to be involved in this project. As a graduate of the college’s interior design program this project has been very near and dear to my heart. My hope is that this new space allows students to collaborate in a fun and inspirational environment that can enhance the creative thinking for all students that attend Western Technical College.”
Through a statement, Western President Roger Stanford thanked the Waneks for making the new space possible.
“They together have been phenomenal partners in this region and have invested heavily in our student’s success. We are so excited to dedicate this space in Joyce’s honor.”
The new space is appropriately named, The Joyce Wanek Center for Art and Design.
Study through the program leads to an associate degree.
More information about the program is available by visiting www.westerntc.edu/interior-design.