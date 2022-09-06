WTC holds resource fair on first day of classes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As Western Technical College opened up Tuesday for their first day of classes, the school held a resource fair to help students know what is available to them.
Plenty of potential employers or schools to transfer to set up shop on top of Western's own facilities to show off such as their on-campus food pantry.
Live music and snacks were available to entertain students while they traveled through the Cleary Courtyard.
School President Roger Stanford says that the biggest change to WTC this year impacts all of the classrooms.
"What we're doing is a lot more combo with the online and face-to-face," Stanford said. "We're trying to make sure they want to be here. They want to be face-to-face, but they want to have some online experiences. We're trying to blend more of that in so that gives them the nice and the right mix."
Stanford adds that enrollment is down 2-percent but that the majority of programs the college offers are full.