Xcel Energy reminds homeowners to call 8-1-1 before digging

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Now that the warmer weather has finally arrived, homeowners are starting to get out and work on spring gardening and landscaping projects.
Before putting a shovel in the ground, Xcel Energy reminds people to call 8-1-1 to make sure underground utility lines are properly marked. This should be done at least three business days before starting a project.
Xcel said this includes projects large and small, from installing a post for a mailbox, to building a deck, or planting a tree-they all require a call.
The service to Wisconsin One Call is free of charge. They'll notify the appropriate utility companies of the person's intention to dig. Professional locators then come out and mark the approximate places of any underground lines.
For underground lines not owned by a utility, homeowners should reach out to a private locator company.