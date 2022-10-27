Xcel Energy shows appreciation to its frontline employees

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Xcel Energy showed appreciation for its frontline employees hosting a drive through breakfast Thursday morning at the Kwik Trip near Festival Foods in Onalaska.
Xcel partnered with Kwik Trip to provide breakfast sandwiches and coffee.
Xcel Energy Community Service Manager Mike Herro said it is a nice gesture to show appreciation to those who work late nights fixing electric poles and ensuring natural gas is accessible for their customers.
"We recognize all of our employees in various ways but this is something a little unique get them out of the office," Herro said.
The company also provided breakfast drive throughs to its other employees in locations in the northern part of Wisconsin.