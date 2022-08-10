 Skip to main content
Torgerson advances in race for Vernon County Sheriff

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A deputy with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office is headed to the November ballot with a win Tuesday in the Republican primary.

Roy Torgerson defeated Scott Bjerkos in the election. 

Bjerkos is an investigator in the sheriff's office. Torgerson works in the Community Services division of the office. 

Both were running to replace Sheriff John Spears who is retiring at the end of his current term. 

Three other people, Coon Valley Police Chief Philip Welch, Vernon County Sheriff's Jailer Janice Turben, and Joe Keenan are running as independents on the ballot. 

