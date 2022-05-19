"Touch-a-Truck" draws people of all ages

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual "Touch-a-Truck" event was held on Thursday with people young and old arriving to see large vehicles from multiple city departments.
The Board of Public Works umbrella includes the Street and Recycling Departments, as well as the library among others. The La Crosse Police and Fire Departments also had big vehicles on display.
Under supervision, kids could climb into select trucks such as snow plows and steam rollers and play with the steering wheel and hit select buttons. The idea is to teach the kids the work of those within the city who may go unrecognized.
Street supervisor Ashley Freeman says field trips were among those in attendance.
"We had about eight schools," Freeman said. "I believe our total count for RSVP tours was around 350. We had about 500 people so far outside of that number that have come separately with they're kids."
Other independent companies also brought their equipment to the event.