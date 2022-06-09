Tourism industry in La Crosse surging back after pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The pandemic took a toll on the tourism industry in Wisconsin, but it made a comeback during the second half of 2021 with an increase in visitors.
Tourism in Wisconsin had a total economic impact of $20.9 billion in 2021, according to a 2021 Wisconsin Department of Tourism report.
Every county in the state saw growth, including La Crosse County.
In 2021, direct tourist expenditure in La Crosse County was $262.6 million, up 33.4% from 2020, putting the county ahead of the state average of 31.1% and placing it ninth out of all the counties in the state.
The tourist industry also put people back to work in our region, supporting 3,852 jobs and producing $126.5 million in labor dollars alone in the La Crosse region.
"We know we're a drive in market, so we target to attract visitors. We target the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, the Chicago land area, down into Iowa, of course, Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Appleton area, and so forth to bring people to the area," Explore La Crosse Executive Director A.J. Frels said.