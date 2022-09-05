Tower crane providing muscle for Mayo's new hospital

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Construction is underway for the new 6-floor 70-bed hospital at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Part of that construction is a 44-ton 246-foot long tower crane that will be providing most of the muscle for the building of the new facility.
The crane's 246-foot arm is much larger than the 150 feet of space at the job site which forces the crane operator to be constantly aware of where his hook is to make sure to keep the load from leaving the job site and going over traffic or into the existing Cancer Treatment Center.
"It looks like a relatively large job site but in reality its not. I've got 246 feet of jib sticking out in front of me and when I swing around to either one of these fences to the east or west. I've to to make sure that my block, my hook and everything does not go out into the road and over traffic. Whether I've a load or no load, I don't want that block going over, so I've only got 150 feet to be in, so I have to be paying close attention every time in swinging around," said crane operator Troy Littlejohn.
The new hospital is expected to be finished by late 2024.
