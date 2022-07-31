Town Hall meanS programming changes on WXOW

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WXOW is airing a town hall meeting on Monday related to the upcoming Wisconsin primary election next week.
This will affect some of our programing on that evening.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, we're airing a one-hour gubernatorial town hall featuring the Republican candidates seeking to advance to the November election and face incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
We're adjusting our programming by moving The Bachelorette back one hour. It will air from 8-10:01 p.m. Claim to Fame will air on Tuesday morning at 12:06:30 a.m.