Town of Angelo garage destroyed in fire

TOWN OF ANGELO, Wis. (WXOW) - A fire destroys a garage and quick work by the fire department kept the fire from doing more damage to a nearby home.
Chief Mike Arnold of the Sparta Area Fire District said they were called out at 3:13 a.m. on March 1 for the fire at 13196 Grandview Road in the Town of Angelo.
When firefighters arrived, they found the detached garage fully engulfed. Given the closeness of the garage, the side of the home had also started on fire.
Crews put out the fire on the home then focused on extinguishing the garage fire.
Chief Arnold said the garage and its contents including tools and an ATV were a total loss.
He also said a small area of wetland burned due to the fire.
The home had some fire and smoke damage.
According to Chief Arnold, a neighbor called in the fire who then went to the home, woke the sleeping homeowner, who got out along with some pets.
It appears that the fire began in the northeast corner of the garage and was electrical in nature, said Chief Arnold. Everything was insured, he said.
