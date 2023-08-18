 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight.

Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
Thursday night through Friday morning. However, surface
concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated.
Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow,
preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the
north. Concerns for smoke-enhanced ozone have also decreased with
the lower levels of observed smoke. The advisory will be cancelled
at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should still reduce prolonged or heavy exertion
if possible.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Town of Brockway man arrested in connection with setting 50+ wildfires

  Updated
  • 0
By Ben Zitouni

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Town of Brockway man is in custody after an investigation into dozens of wildfires believed deliberately set in Jackson County since April. 

Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek said that Daniel P. Johnson, 44, was arrested August 17 in connection with multiple wildfires on county and private land in the central part of the county. 

An investigation by state, county, and local authorities found more than 50 wildfires in the area that were believed related and deliberately set since April. 

The Wisconsin DNR, Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Black River Falls Police, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Black River Falls Fire Department, and Monroe County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the investigation. 

Johnson is in custody in the Jackson County Jail.

Hynek said the District Attorney's Office is expected to file charges against Johnson in the next several days. 

She said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information would be released at this time. 

Anyone with information can contact the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Tipline at 1-800-847-9367. 

