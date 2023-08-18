Town of Brockway man arrested in connection with setting 50+ wildfires

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Town of Brockway man is in custody after an investigation into dozens of wildfires believed deliberately set in Jackson County since April.
Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek said that Daniel P. Johnson, 44, was arrested August 17 in connection with multiple wildfires on county and private land in the central part of the county.
An investigation by state, county, and local authorities found more than 50 wildfires in the area that were believed related and deliberately set since April.
The Wisconsin DNR, Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Black River Falls Police, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Black River Falls Fire Department, and Monroe County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the investigation.
Johnson is in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
Hynek said the District Attorney's Office is expected to file charges against Johnson in the next several days.
She said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information would be released at this time.
Anyone with information can contact the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Tipline at 1-800-847-9367.