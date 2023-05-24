Town of Campbell home damaged by fire

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - A Town of Campbell home was severely damaged in a Wednesday afternoon fire.
The Town of Campbell Fire Department was called to the home at 1424 Bainbridge Street around 1:30 p.m.
Assistant Deputy Chief Matthew Van Loon said that everyone was safely out of the home by the time crews arrived at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
He said that the heaviest damage was to a deck in the rear of the home. Witnesses said heavy black smoke was coming from the home before firefighters extinguished the fire.
Crews from departments in Onalaska, La Crosse, and La Crescent assisted with Campbell's efforts.
It took about ten minutes to knock down the fire according to Deputy Chief Van Loon.
Bainbridge Street, a main route through that area, was closed for more than an hour as crews fought the fire.