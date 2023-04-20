Town of Campbell looking for volunteers to sandbag

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - To help with the rising water in the Town of Campbell, volunteers are needed to help fill sandbags.
The township asked for volunteers today until 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone who wants to help can come to the town hall at 2219 Bainbridge Street on French Island.
Those wanting to volunteer are asked to bring gloves and an extra shovel.
When they arrive, volunteers should sign in at the town office.
