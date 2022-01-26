Town of Campbell man charged with making threats

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Town of Campbell man is charged with threatening to kill township employees.
Richard Gilbert was charged with Terrorist Threats-Public Inconvenience, a felony, on Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
The criminal complaint gave details from a report from Campbell Police Chief Drew Gavrilos.
It said that Gilbert left a voicemail message for Town Board Chairman Joshua Johnson on Monday that said at one point, "You guys are killing me, maybe it's time to start killing you turkeys."
The complaint said that based on Gilbert's past behavior, which was called "unstable and hostile", Johnson took the statement as a credible threat.
The report also said that Gilbert was an alcoholic and was known to have possession of weapons.
The complaint also said that Gilbert has harassed other town employees and been ordered out of the town hall and police department several times, the last one being three days before he sent the voicemail message.
The report said that the combination of those factors "concerned both Johnson and me."
Gilbert was arrested on Monday at his home.
He was given a $1,000 signature bond at a court appearance on Tuesday. He returns to court on Monday.