Town of Campbell Police Department welcomes their newest officer

  • Updated
  • 0

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW)- The Town of Campbell Police Department welcomed their new K9 officer River to the force.

K9 River trained in Canada starting at five months old working along with her handler Officer Shelby Johnson.

River is trained in drug detection, apprehension and search and rescue.

River

Officer Johnson said a strong bond with River is essential for when duty calls.

"Being the only handler we create a bond together," Johnson said. "She only listens to me with all my commands and if anyone from the street starts shouting things at her she's not going to listen to them."

In addition to welcoming the new recruit the police department held a fundraiser along Dawson Ave. outside Celebrations on the River.

Donation

The K9 program is funded completely through donations. Any donation can be dropped off at the Town of Campbell Town Hall.

Johnson said K9 River will only be transported in a K9 designated vehicle that is equipped with a heat sensor.

If the car where to reach temperatures exceeding 75 degrees, the sensor will go off alerting the public to call 911. As well as automatically dropping all windows, alerting officer Johnson and a fan would start in K9 Rivers' cage.

