Town of Campbell receives financial boost in combatting PFAS contamination

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - Around 90 communities in Wisconsin are dealing with water contaminates, but some are getting funding to help resolve that issue.
The Town of Campbell is one of a handful to get $1,666,000 thanks to the Senate's recently passed spending bill. Other communities like Eau Claire will get the same amount of money to battle the forever chemicals known as PFAS.
Town of Campbell Supervisor Lee Donahue said they applied for the earmark funding earlier this year and were recently notified by Senator Tammy Baldwin that it was approved.
Donahue says she is glad her community was treated equally.
"We have 4,300 residents," Donahue said. "We are much smaller than a community like Wausau or Eau Claire. We just don't have the financial wherewithal to do what a larger community that has a much larger tax base can do. It's just another step forward as we figure out what our safe long term solution is."
Donahue added that what the money will be used for is still to be determined. She said the city has contracted a test well to be dug. Its purpose is to reach the deep aquifer underneath the sandstone roughly 300 feet deep to see if the water is safer than the current wells that are closer to the surface. The cost of that project is around $192,000.
Donahue said that creating a municipal water system could cost more than $40 million.