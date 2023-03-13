Town of Campbell tap water study results

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The results of a Town of Campbell tap water results were given Monday evening on French Island.
Working alongside the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), several sites were tested for 500 analytes, which are substances that could be considered contaminants.
The results showed that there was no danger to human health in the water that was sampled other than the PFAS chemicals that has been a major topic for the Town of Campbell for the last couple years.
Supervisor Lee Donahue says that the results show the deep aquafer is largely safe from the more contaminated top water source.
"At the very bottom of the test well is a layer of granite," Donahue said. "Then you have these layers of sandstone on the top. That's what makes it what they call a confined aquatard. Which means that no other contamination is going to be able to seep between the sandstone layer, the granite layer and that casing."
One member of the audience asked a USGS representative who discussed the survey results whether they would let their grandchildren drink the Town of Campbell's tap water. They responded saying he could not answer such a question.