Town of Campbell to request additional funds in effort to provide PFAS free water

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) -- Board members in the Town of Campbell Tuesday night decided to request additional funding in their effort to provide clean drinking water to residents.
Last year, the town requested $5 million in Community Direct Spending from Senator Tammy Baldwin's office. They were awarded $1.6 million for a testing well.
The preliminary results from the well indicate mostly clean water with the exception of forever chemicals known as PFAS.
Currently, the Town of Campbell is planning another round of water testing at a lower depth of 500 feet.
Town of Campbell Board Supervisor Lee Donahue, who has taken the lead on all of this, said additional funds will help the planning process to determine the next steps.
For fiscal year 2024, the Town of Campbell is asking for $3.4 million.
"We need to update what our engineering plan is going to be for this potential municipal system," Donahue said. "How many wells do we need to have? Do we need to have backup wells? Do we need to have observation wells? What else is needed?"
Something board members were concerned about Tuesday night is that the additional money is contingent on the town matching 20% of the awarded amount. If the full $3.4 million is awarded, the town would have to pay $680,000.
Donahue said they're exploring avenues that wouldn't impact tax payers - like grants or waivers.