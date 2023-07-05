Town of Medary family displaced after house fire causes major damage

TOWN OF MEDARY, Wis. (WXOW) - A Town of Medary family is getting help from the Red Cross after a fire causes major damage their home.
The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called to the home in the 4000 block of Timber Crest Drive in the Town of Medary just before midnight.
Everyone in the home including pets got out safely as firefighters were en route.
A release from the department said it appeared the fire started on the outside of the home. By the time crews got to the scene, the fire had spread to the attic area.
After initially putting the fire out, they later found hot spots and smoke in the attic area. A fire engine remained on the scene for several hours in case the fire reignited.
The department said the home had major damage. The Red Cross is working with the family.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
As crews fought the fire, the Holmen Fire Department assisted with mutual aid. The Shelby Fire Department aided with support for La Crosse Fire Department coverage across the city.