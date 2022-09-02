Town of Onalaska changing fire protection arrangement

TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Town of Onalaska has decided to change their arrangement on how they provide fire protection for the township.
Announced Friday morning, beginning January 1st of 2023, the fire department from the city of Onalaska will provide 100 percent of all fire coverage in the township.
This is a change from the current contract which has the village of Holmen providing some coverage in certain areas.
"I think the expansion really makes sense," said Troy Gudie, Onalaska Fire Chief. "I think we're in a position that we're comfortable with on the expansion."
The city of Onalaska had already been responsible for some coverage. Town of Onalaska officials noted that the needs of a growing township made this change a good thing.
"With the population changes it just makes sense," said Stan Hauser, Town Chairman. "The area has grown more, we're more urban."
The Holmen department had been providing fire coverage at some level over the past 50 years.